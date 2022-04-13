Commonwealth Games relay organisers pick thousands as baton-bearers
- Published
Two thousand people across England have been chosen to be part of the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay ahead of the Commonwealth Games.
Organisers said they had about 8,000 nominations to be baton-bearers as they sought inspirational candidates.
The baton is touring 72 Commonwealth nations and territories before the opening of the Games in July.
It will briefly arrive back in the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee before continuing its journey.
Baton-bearers will "play a vital role" representing their communities, John Crabtree, chair of the Games said.
One of those chosen, Birmingham writer CJ Lloyd Webley, said having the role was "overwhelming" and he wanted to "hopefully inspire the future generations to dream big".
Those picked range from local heroes to inspirational schoolchildren and reflect the country's diversity, organisers said.
Nottingham representative Amdani Juma came to the UK to escape the Rwanda genocide in 1994 and started a group to make sport more accessible and a self-help group for LGBT+ refugees.
"It is not sinking in yet," he said. "To be nominated as a baton-bearer is a once in a lifetime experience."
Yasmin Hussain, from London, who is an FA community mentor for female coaches, said it was "brilliant" to be chosen.
The inclusion of eight para-sports in the Games was praised by baton-bearer Freya Levy, from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, who has muscular dystrophy.
"That is the biggest para-sports programme for the Commonwealth Games so what a stage and what a legacy that will hopefully inspire," she said.
The relay officially began on 7 October when the Queen placed her message to the Commonwealth in the baton, which was designed by Coventry-based artist Laura Nyahuye.
It is currently in the Cayman Islands.
Organisers said further details on the relay route in England would be revealed in May as they confirmed when it would visit each region:
- London - 2 June to 6 June
- South West - 4 July to 5 July
- South East - 6 July to 7 July
- East of England - 8 July to 9 July
- East Midlands - 10 July to 11 July
- Yorkshire & The Humber - 12 July to 13 July
- North East - 14 July to 15 July
- North West - 16 July to 17 July
- West Midlands - 18 July to 28 July
