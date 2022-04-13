Fifth man charged over ram raid on Birmingham jewellers
A fifth man has been charged over a ram raid on a jewellery shop in Birmingham.
The business on Ladypool Road was targeted by masked men on 3 March which was filmed by onlookers and then widely shared online.
Arfan Latif, 37, of Balsall Heath, was arrested on Tuesday and subsequently charged with conspiracy to rob and possessing an offensive weapon.
He was remanded into custody by Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Mr Latif is due to appear at the city's crown court on 5 may, alongside four others.
Justin Boylan, 50, of Shard End and Trevor Leek, 43, of Great Barr are accused of conspiracy to rob and possessing an offensive weapon along with Hassan Zulfiqar, 25, and John Gourlay, 48, of no fixed address.
