Man given life term over Balsall Heath fire death
A man has been jailed for at least nine years after admitting killing a great-grandmother in a house fire.
Mark O'Brien poured petrol through the letterbox of Peggy Wright's home in Birmingham in April 2021 before lighting it and fleeing, police said.
Ms Wright was found with her injured son and later died in hospital.
O'Brien previously admitted manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.
He is currently being held in a secure mental health facility and the court ordered he would only be transferred to prison to serve his sentence if he is deemed well enough.
O'Brien also admitted arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered and causing grievous bodily harm.
The fire broke out at the house on Lapworth Grove, Balsall Heath at about 09:30 BST on 18 April and detectives said it quickly trapped Ms Wright, who was asleep at the time.
Her son helped her jump from the bedroom window and both suffered serious injuries and burns.
Her family said her death had "created a void... that can never be filled" and had left friends and relatives "beyond grief".
O'Brien, of no fixed address, called police and confessed to starting the fire because he was angry.
He was subsequently arrested outside the Bullring shopping centre, West Midlands Police said.
Ms Wright's son is still recovering from his injuries, Det Ch Insp Wes Martin said.
"This is a tragic case and O'Brien's actions have destroyed a completely innocent family," he added.
