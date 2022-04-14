Boy, 12, hit by skip lorry in Aldridge left seriously injured
- Published
A 12-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a skip lorry in Aldridge, near Walsall.
Emergency crews including the Midlands Air Ambulance were sent to Leighswood Road close to its junction with Middlemore Lane at about 10:30 BST.
The boy was treated at the scene for serious leg injuries before being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital.
The driver remained at the scene and is helping police with inquiries, West Midlands Police said.
The road has since reopened and anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the force.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.