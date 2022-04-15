Birmingham rape inquiry: Man held after woman attacked
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Birmingham.
The attack happened near the junction of Olton Boulevard East and Dolphin Lane, Acocks Green, on Thursday evening, West Midlands Police said.
The 36-year-old was also detained over possession of drugs.
The woman, aged in her 40s, is currently being supported by specialist officers. The scene was cordoned off for police inquiries.
