One teenager dies and another critical after car hits wall
An 18-year-old man has died and another has been seriously injured after a car collided with a wall.
West Midlands Police said the crash happened at about 01:45 BST on Sunday in the Chapel Ash area of Wolverhampton.
The force said the man who died had been a passenger and the driver was in a critical condition in hospital.
Merridale Road has been cordoned off near the junction of Oaks Drive, while investigations take place.
The force said it was supporting family and close friends of the pair and appealed for people who may have seen their red Vauxhall Corsa at around the time of the crash.
