Man and woman arrested after baby dies in Birmingham
Two people have been arrested after the death of a one-year-old boy.
The infant was found in cardiac arrest at a house in Laxey Road, Birmingham, on Saturday evening, police said.
He was taken to hospital but tragically died, said the West Midlands force.
A woman aged 25 and a 35-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child.
They have been released on bail while inquiries continue, added the force.
