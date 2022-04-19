Arson suspected as cause of fire in Brownhills High Street
- Published
A home on a West Midlands high street has been targeted in a suspected arson attack.
A photograph posted on social media showed flames and smoke pouring from the property in Brownhills High Street on Monday evening.
It is thought the fire was started inside the home which had been broken into. No-one was injured, West Midlands Police said.
Emergency crews were called at about 20:00 BST.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.