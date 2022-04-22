Hakeem Hussain: Mum guilty of manslaughter over fatal asthma attack
The mother of a boy found dead in a freezing garden after an asthma attack has been found guilty of manslaughter.
Jurors were told Laura Heath "prioritised" her drug addiction over caring for Hakeem Hussain.
The court heard Heath had even repurposed one of the seven-year-old's inhalers as a makeshift crack pipe.
The 40-year-old was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence over Hakeem's death in Nechells, Birmingham, in November 2017.
She also admitted four counts of child cruelty at Coventry Crown Court.
Prosecutors said Hakeem died alone and "gasping for air" in the garden of a friend where his mother had been staying.
The court heard he went to bed at about 22:00 GMT on 26 November, while his mother smoked more drugs before she passed out in the same bed as him.
By the time Hakeem died, his mother was spending £55 a day on drugs, mainly heroin and crack cocaine.
Hakeem's breathing became more difficult in the night, thought to have been exacerbated by the second-hand smoke.
He had not been able to access his preventative inhaler for two days as it was left uncollected by his mother at his home on Long Acre.
Unable to rouse his mother, it is thought he went outside for fresh air, where he was found the next morning.
'Missed opportunities'
Social services were aware of Hakeem before his death and jurors heard that a nurse told a child protection conference just two days before he collapsed that "he could die at the weekend".
A Child Safeguarding Practice Review into agencies' contact with the youngster and his mother, before his death, is set to be published within weeks.
But Andy Couldrick, chief executive of Birmingham's Children's Trust, said there were "clear missed opportunities" by social workers and that the conference "should have happened earlier".
The trial heard Heath failed to ensure her son's condition was properly treated and monitored.
She also admitted failing to provide proper medical supervision and exposing her son to class A drugs before his death.
Jurors were told that health, education and social workers voted to act to protect Hakeem at the child protection conference with the family's social worker to speak to Heath on the Monday, by which time Hakeem had died.
Neelam Ahmed, family outreach worker at Hakeem's school, told jurors she had voted at the meeting "to take Hakeem immediately into care".
School nurse Melanie Richards said she told the meeting "he [Hakeem] could die at the weekend from asthma".
Iain Butlin Moran, who chaired the conference, said "standard practice" for the family's social worker to update the family of the outcome of the meeting "would have been to do that on the Monday".
Birmingham Children's Trust was formed six months after Hakeem's death, following years of criticism of council-run services in the city.
