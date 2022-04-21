Ballet school to support Black and Asian children into dance careers
- Published
Children from under-represented backgrounds are being offered scholarships at a ballet school in a bid to tackle traditional racial inequality in the sector.
Spotlight Stage School, in Birmingham, is one of four places in the country involved in the Ballet Futures scheme.
The project offers five fully funded places to children aged eight to 12.
Aspiring dancers also have a chance to work and perform with English National Ballet (ENB) artists.
The ENB scheme is designed to support youngsters from backgrounds that are traditionally under-represented in the ballet world, including those of African, Caribbean, South Asian and South East Asian heritage.
Spotlight Principal Vicky Richards told the BBC: "The Ballet Futures project is designed to address racial inequality in the ballet world. There are so few non-white professional ballerinas, a lot of children get put off.
"We have a very ethically diverse school here and it shows the students that they too can have a career in ballet and will be supported and encouraged to do so."
Alyssa, who will be auditioning, added: "It will be lot's of fun and will be a good experience. Even if I don't get picked. If I do get through, I will be so excited."
Auditions take place on 23 April. The scheme includes two free, weekly dance lessons and covers the cost of ballet uniform.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk