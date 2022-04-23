Digbeth: Attempted murder arrests after man stabbed
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Birmingham.
The 40-year-old was attacked at about 23:15 BST on Friday near the junction of Allison Street and High Street, Digbeth, West Midlands Police said.
The victim was expected to be discharged from hospital on Saturday.
The two arrested men, a 29-year-old from Erdington and a 43-year-old of no fixed address, remained in custody, detectives said.
