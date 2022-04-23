Giant flag celebrates St George's Day in Birmingham
A huge flag has been unveiled on the side of Birmingham's Town Hall ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games to mark St George's Day.
The giant symbol was unfurled on the building earlier to celebrate England's patron saint.
Team England athletes gathered in Victoria Square to honour St George and look ahead to this summer's Games.
"To be here today makes me incredibly proud to be English," judo star Kelly Petersen-Pollard said.
Athletes chatted with members of the public as they looked to build up interest in the Games, which begin on 28 July.
Gymnast Joe Fraser said it would be a dream to compete at the event.
"I love competing and representing my country whether that be Team England or Team GB," Mr Fraser added.
The world champion grew up in Edgbaston, just down the road from Arena Birmingham, where the gymnastics events will be held.
Mr Fraser said if he made the team, his family and friends would have the opportunity to watch him.
"This is literally where I grew up so I just want to achieve as much as i can for myself and the community," he added.
Also in attendance at the St George's celebration were community groups who had received funding from Birmingham City Council's £2m Celebrating Communities scheme.
Haniyah Kousar is a wrestling coach at Impact Fitness Academy, one of the groups to benefit. The academy holds wrestling and boxing classes in Handsworth, Tyseley and Lozells.
The money from the scheme has allowed the academy to run free classes for youngsters.
Ms Kousar said they aim to help children and young people turn to sport rather than crime.
"We work in high-risk areas to try and keep them off the street," she said.
