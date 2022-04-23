Hen party gets police ride to Birmingham after limo breaks down

The bright pink stretch limousine broke down on its way to taking a hen party to a night out in Birmingham

A hen party had an unplanned police escort to their night out in Birmingham after their bright pink stretch limousine broke down.

The group had to abandon their vehicle on Saturday on the A38(M) Aston Expressway but Central Motorway Police Group officers came to their aid.

They tweeted a photo which showed one of the limousine's wheels bent out from the side of the vehicle.

The force added: "That probably shouldn't be like that…"

The members of the party got a lift into Birmingham in officers' cars. Police added that "hopefully the wedding day journey is less eventful".

