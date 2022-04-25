Rowley Regis fire: Double glazing industrial unit destroyed
- Published
An industrial unit used by a double glazing company has been destroyed in a fire.
At its height more than 50 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze on Titford Lane, Rowley Regis in the West Midlands, after it broke out shortly before 18:00 BST on Sunday.
Nearby residents were warned to keep windows and doors closed after smoke spread.
Crews remained at the scene, beneath the M5 motorway, on Monday morning.
Drivers on the M5 were also warned not to slow down to look at the fire.
An investigation is ongoing as to the cause of the fire, said West Midlands Fire Service.
