Good Hope Hospital: Tests on body found in car park 'inconclusive'
Further tests will be needed on the body of a man found in a car outside a hospital after a post-mortem examination was inconclusive.
A 56-year-old man from Kingstanding, Birmingham, was found dead outside Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield on Friday.
West Midlands Police said tests showed no obvious signs of injury and no evidence to suggest he had been assaulted.
The death remains unexplained, it said.
Inquiries are continuing and a 43-year-old Tamworth man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.
The family of the man are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.
"Further tests will take place in due course which hopefully will explain what led to the man's death," the force added.
