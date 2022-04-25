BBC Newsbeat and Asian Network set for Birmingham move
The BBC has begun recruitment ahead of Newsbeat and Asian Network News moving its services to Birmingham.
The relocation was announced as part of measures to make the corporation more reflective of the UK as a whole.
To mark the move, billboards with #newsbab have popped up on the Aston Expressway, the Bullring and in Coventry.
Danielle Dwyer, executive editor for both services, said the city is the "perfect home".
The recruitment process will run over coming months with jobs already advertised on the BBC's careers hub for a senior journalist for Asian Network News and a senior technical producer.
Newsbeat is the flagship news programme on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra, aimed at 15-24 year olds, while Asian Network News provides news, current affairs and discussions aimed at young British Asians.
The relocation of the news programmes was announced in March 2021 as part of the BBC's plans to move some jobs out of London.
The department will consist of 50 staff working from Birmingham by the end of the year.
Ms Dwyer added: "Brummies are known for their friendliness and I know they're going to make us so welcome.
"We're really looking forward to getting settled in later this year and we've already recruited some amazing local talent."
Suzanne Lord, senior project director for the BBC, said Birmingham was the "perfect location for these teams who have a strong connection with our younger and diverse audiences".
