Man, 78, died 'after burglar tied him to chair'
- Published
An elderly man died after being tied to a chair by a burglar who returned more than a week later to free his victim's body, a jury has heard.
David Varlow, 78, was found dead when police forced entry to his home in Manor Lane, Halesowen, in November.
Adris Mohammed, 44, went back to the property knowing Mr Varlow would be dead and to steal more items, Birmingham Crown Court was told.
Mr Mohammed denies charges of murder, manslaughter, fraud and burglary.
Jurors were told Mr Varlow's bank account contained almost £19,000.
Opening the Crown's case, Peter Grieves-Smith alleged the defendant, from Icknield Port Road in Birmingham, went to Mr Varlow's home on 24 October, 3 November and overnight on 11-12 November.
The prosecutor stated Mr Mohammed had tried to break into the property on his first visit and returned on 3 November, when he got inside and stole a bank card.
Mr Grieves-Smith told jurors: "The plan would only work if David Varlow could not alert the police or the bank.
"In tying him up, Adris Mohammed either intended to kill him or to cause him really serious harm."
'Forced to divulge' PIN
The court heard Mr Varlow dialled 999 after the initial attempted burglary, in which a rear window was smashed.
During the burglary in which he was tied up the pensioner was "compelled" to reveal his card's PIN.
The prosecutor said: "Having checked to see how much money there was, he [Mr Mohammed] withdrew £250 in cash.
"To have done that he must have known the PIN and David Varlow, the prosecution say, must have been forced to divulge it."
Co-defendant O'Shay Swan, 42, from Winson Green Road, Birmingham, denies burgling Mr Varlow's property between 10 and 13 November and committing fraud in relation to the use of a bank card on 12 November.
The prosecution alleges Mr Mohammed was accompanied by the co-defendant when he returned to Manor Lane late on 11 November or early on 12 November.
Alleging that Mr Mohammed had untied the victim during the final visit, allowing the body to fall to the floor, Mr Grieves-Smith said Mr Varlow was found a few days later.
The trial continues.
