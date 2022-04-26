Black Country Living Museum calls for Babycham as it creates 1960s pub
A museum is appealing for old bottles of Babycham and Cherry B, plus other bar items, as it recreates a 1960s pub.
The Black Country Living Museum said it was recreating the "once-treasured" Elephant and Castle, in Wolverhampton.
It asked for donations of 1960s furnishings, including wooden chairs, tables, mirrors and coasters.
The Edwardian pub built in 1905 had been a "magnificent landmark" which attracted a diverse clientele, it said.
Museum researcher Simon Briercliffe said: "This was a beautiful building which was an iconic landmark in the town for many, many years before it was demolished in 2001.
"We have all sorts of stories that we have learned about this pub and that it was a haven for drinkers all over the world, including Ireland and south Asia and the Caribbean."
In 1910, the pub became part of the Banks's estate, which was becoming one of the largest breweries in the Midlands.
"Typical of its era, it had a public bar for the working class and for the middle class it had a separate smoking room with slightly higher prices," the museum said.
The pub, which was on the corner of Stafford Street and Cannock Street, is being recreated as part of a £30m expansion at the museum.
Proposed new attractions will show a glimpse of life in the area in the 1940s, 50s and 60s.
Dr Briercliffe said collectors were interested in finding items which were marketed to women, such as Babycham and Golden Goodwin.
He added the museum had been working with craftspeople to maintain heritage skills locally and re-produce some of the pub's details, including its elephant statue.
