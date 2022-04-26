Wolverhampton stabbing: Attempted murder arrest
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with serious stab injuries.
The victim, in his 40s, was found close to the junction of Stubbs Road and Chequerfield Drive, Penn Fields in Wolverhampton at about 21:00 BST on Sunday.
He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition, police said.
Officers have been granted extra time to question a 53-year-old woman believed to be known to the victim.
Officers from West Midlands Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
