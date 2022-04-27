Walsall ground becomes Poundland Bescot Stadium in new partnership
Walsall Football Club's ground will become the Poundland Bescot Stadium, after a new partnership was agreed with the discount retailer.
The club had revealed its partnership with Banks's, which had held the first sponsorship of the ground since 2007, would finish at the end of this season.
West Midlands-based Poundland will also feature on the Saddlers' two-tier stand and be the shirt sponsor.
The club moved from Fellows Park to Bescot, an area of Walsall, in 1990.
The Saddlers said it would be "the largest commercial partnership" in its history as it announced the deal with Poundland, which has been partnered with the club since early 2020.
Its customer support centre is based in the area.
The business, which has more than 850 stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, started in the West Midlands in the same year Walsall began playing at the current ground.
Club chairman Leigh Pomlett said: "Without the cash coming in from supporters, but also critically sponsors, clubs like ours struggle to survive.
"We won't struggle because we've got this excellent three-year deal and.... I couldn't be more pleased."
Asked about the fact fans would have fun with the name, following the deal involving a fourth-tier football club and discount retailer, he stated that "will go the moment we win".
Mr Pomlett said: "You'll get the banter around that, but I mean it's importantly... the Poundland Bescot Stadium, so the Bescot name has sort of come back, but Poundland is the dominant name here."
Managing director of Poundland Barry Williams said: "There'll be a bit of fun, but I think the real fans [will] see beyond that and be very pleased by the fact that there's stability for the football club.
"We relocated to our new offices in Walsall 18 months ago, so this is our home, so it makes sense for us to embed ourselves within the local community and support someone like Walsall FC."
Banks's, part of Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company, had been associated with the Saddlers for more than 20 years, including as shirt sponsors from 1996 to 2007.
