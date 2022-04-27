Alleged killer's DNA found near Halesowen pensioner's body
- Published
The DNA of a man accused of murdering a pensioner was linked to a phone cord allegedly used to bind him to a chair, a jury has heard.
David Varlow, 78, suffered a "stress-induced" heart attack, Birmingham Crown Court was told.
Adris Mohammed is accused of tying up Mr Varlow and him forcing to reveal his bank card PIN during a break-in at his home in Halesowen, in November.
Mr Mohammed, 44, denies murder, manslaughter, fraud and burglary.
Opening the case for the prosecution, Peter Grieves-Smith told jurors a length of telephone flex found near Mr Varlow's body was believed to have been used to tie him up.
The prosecution allege Mr Mohammed left the pensioner bound on 3 November and returned more than a week later to untie his body, which was later found on the floor.
Describing the findings of a post-mortem examination by forensic pathologist Dr Alexander Kolar, Mr Grieves-Smith said: "The evidence is that they [the bindings] were applied in life.
"What you will hear from Dr Kolar is that the bindings were removed a significant time after he had died."
The court heard Dr Kolar believed a "stress-induced cardiac event" was a possible cause of death and that Mr Varlow's arms being tied behind his back may have affected his ability to breathe.
The jury was told Mr Varlow, who had evidence of heart disease, was tied up during the second of three burglaries at his home on Manor Lane.
"We say he was forced to reveal his PIN by fear and force. The death from a heart attack was a consequence of Adris Mohammed's actions," Mr Grieves-Smith added.
The court heard the victim's bank account contained almost £19,000.
The jury were told Mr Mohammed, of Icknield Port Road, Birmingham, then returned on 11-12 November with co-defendant O'Shay Swan, but the pair only found an out-of-date bank card.
Jurors were told Mr Mohammed accepted going to Manor Lane on 3 November and 11-12 but denied entering the property or tying up the victim.
Mr Swan, 42, of Winson Green Road, Birmingham, denies burgling Mr Varlow's property on a day between 10 and 13 November and committing fraud in connection with the use of a bank card on 12 November.
The trial continues.
