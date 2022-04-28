Grenades found during Birmingham house clearance
- Published
Police and a bomb disposal unit were called to a street in Birmingham after the discovery of two grenades.
The devices were found in a van on Meadway in Lea Hall shortly before 17:00 BST on Wednesday, officers said, following an earlier house clearance.
A cordon was put in place as a precaution, West Midlands Police said.
The grenades were established to be safe and the cordon was lifted by around 20:30, the force added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.