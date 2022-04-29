Reward to trace fatal Tipton hit-and-run driver
A £20,000 reward is being offered over the death of a man in a hit-and-run crash last year.
Darren Whitehouse, 43, was struck by a car in St Mark's Road, Tipton in the West Midlands, on the afternoon of 27 February.
His family is appealing for information about the incident and Crimestoppers is offering the money for anonymous information to trace those responsible.
A vehicle recovered after the collision had been stolen, police said.
