Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital unveils new radiotherapy kit
- Published
Cancer patients at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital are set to benefit from new cutting edge equipment as part of a £17m upgrade.
The two new radiotherapy machines will help treat advanced skin cancer and gynaecological cancers.
Patients will see "significant" pain relief benefits, although only a small number would use such specialist treatment, the hospital said.
The machines are part of six-year replacement programme.
Stephen West, head of radiotherapy at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, said: "I'm delighted these two machines complete the full replacement programme of all the equipment required to support a modern radiotherapy centre.
"We now have the tools in our armoury to fight cancer effectively. This allows the trust to continue to give world-class radiotherapy across the Black Country."
Visitors to the hospital's wards were allowed to return last month after the lifting of certain Covid restrictions.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk