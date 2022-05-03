Lee Martin jailed for attacking six women in nine-day crime spree
A man who attacked six women and a man and stole multiple vehicles in a nine-day crime spree has been jailed.
Lee Martin began on 5 September when he kidnapped and stabbed a woman he knew in Solihull, West Midlands Police said.
Det Ch Insp Dave Sproson said it had been "one of the most challenging cases in the force's history".
He described the 42-year-old as a "weak individual who prayed on lone women".
Martin had only been released on license from prison hours before his spree began in a cemetery in Solihull.
The woman he stabbed managed to escape and her injuries were not life-threatening, detectives said, but Martin took her car.
Three days later, he stole a heavily pregnant woman's car before, on 10 September, pulling another woman by her hair out of her car at the Asda on Barnes Hill, Birmingham, and driving off in it.
Later the same day, the 42-year-old walked into a house on nearby Stonebrook Way and begged the homeowner to let him stay but a struggle started and officers said he jumped from a window.
Over the next four days, Martin stole two more cars, attacked two women, slashed a man in a fight and took a pick-up truck with two cars on the back from a scrapyard.
'Ruthless' to avoid capture
He was also seen on CCTV footage by neighbours going through gardens and climbing on roofs on Woodfield Crescent, Balsall Heath.
Officers arrested Martin on 14 September and he was charged with several offences, including four robberies, assaults and criminal damage.
The 42-year-old, of Trinity Road, Aston, admitted a string of charges but was found guilty of kidnap at a trial.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Friday he was handed an 18-year jail term with an extended licence period of five years.
"His desperation to avoid capture was high and this enabled him to be ruthless when he approached people," said Det Chief Insp Sproson.
