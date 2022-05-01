Police probe death of man found lying in Birmingham street
Published
Police are investigating the death of man who was found lying in a Birmingham street.
Emergency crews were sent to the Marston Green area at about 04:00 BST to reports of a man on the ground in Newington Road.
The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, West Midlands Police said.
His death is being treated as unexplained, the force added.
