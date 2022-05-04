Birmingham pensioner beaten and robbed in supportive housing
- Published
A woman who beat and robbed an 87-year-old man has been jailed for seven years and six months.
The family of the unnamed victim released a photo of his bloodied face to show the ferocity of Samantha McDonnell's attack.
McDonnell, 37, broke into Hasbury Court in Bartley Green, Birmingham and left her victim hospitalised with a broken nose and a bleed on the brain.
He has since left his home as he no longer felt safe there.
McDonnell pleaded guilty at the city's Crown Court for theft, robbery and burglary on 28 April.
The housing complex is owned by Birmingham City Council and provides sheltered accommodation for elderly and vulnerable people.
Victim's phone unplugged
On 4 March, McDonnell, of Tantallon Drive, Bartley Green, broke into her victim's flat where police say she demanded money before hitting him to the floor.
The victim's phone was also unplugged to stop him calling for help.
McDonnell also stole from three others at Hasbury Court, including two other pensioners and a support worker.
She was arrested on 5 March at her home, where police found the stolen property including a bank card, as well as the clothing she was wearing during the attack.
West Midlands Police said they believed the theft was to fuel McDonnell's drug addiction, but added that "addiction can be no excuse for violence against a vulnerable, elderly person".
"Our thoughts remain with the man she attacked as he continues to recover from the horrible ordeal that was inflicted on him," a spokesperson said.
