Man found guilty of Wolverhampton Asda car park murder
- Published
A man has been found guilty of stabbing another man to death in an Asda car park.
Brian Willington repeatedly stabbed Martin Latham during an attack in the Heath Town area of Wolverhampton in September last year.
Mr Latham, 41, from Wolverhampton, died in hospital. West Midlands Police said he had been stabbed repeatedly.
Willington, 33, of Hawkley Close in the city will be sentenced on 12 May at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
He was also found guilty of having a bladed weapon in a public place.
Mr Latham's family released a statement at the time, to say they were "devastated as a family losing a son, brother, uncle, dad and a grandad".
