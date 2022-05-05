Quarry Bank: Police probe attempted abduction of girl
- Published
Police are investigating the attempted abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Quarry Bank, near Brierley Hill.
She was approached by a man on New Street, just after 08:00 BST on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.
A passer-by saw the man grab her arm and attempt to pull her, and intervened to stop the incident, the force said.
It has promised more patrols in the area and said officers were examining CCTV footage.
The man is described of being of mixed race, aged 20 to 30, with brown hair and of medium build.
He is believed to have run off in the direction of Bower Lane.
