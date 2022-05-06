Dea-John Reid: Teen jailed for killing boy in Kingstanding stabbing
A 15-year-old has been jailed for six and a half years for killing a boy who was stabbed with a kitchen knife after going out to play football.
Dea-John Reid, 14, died in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham in May 2021.
The trial heard he had been "hunted down" and attacked by a group in front of several witnesses.
The 15-year-old boy was cleared of murder at a trial last month, but convicted of manslaughter.
A personal statement to the court from Dea-John's mother, Joan Morris, described the group who chased him as a "lynch mob".
The family were unhappy at the verdict and stated the CCTV footage shown to the court which showed Dea-John being chased by an armed and masked youth "clearly shows intent".
In sentencing the teenager, Mr Justice Johnson said he did not believe he presented a long-term danger to the public.
