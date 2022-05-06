Driver warning ahead of Walsall M6 bridge demolition
- Published
Drivers are being warned to expect disruption ahead of the closure of a motorway junction in the West Midlands to allow for bridge demolition works.
Junction 10 of the M6, near Walsall, will be closed from 20:00 on Friday to 06:00 BST on Monday to enable the safe removal of the bridge.
It is the latest stage in a £78m upgrade of the junction in a bid to cut congestion.
National Highways advised drivers to take alternative routes if possible.
The two existing bridges which carry traffic over the motorway are being replaced by new, structures which will double the number of lanes around the junction from two to four.
They have been built next to the existing 50-year-old bridges to enable traffic to switch over to the new structures when completed and minimise the impact of the work on road users and local communities.
The south bridge will be demolished this weekend, with the north bridge expected to be removed later this month.
During the closure, motorists will be diverted off the motorway at junction 10, travel over the roundabout and re-join the M6 on the other side.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk