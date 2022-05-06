Caldmore: Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car
A man has suffered potentially serious injuries after being hit by a car.
The pedestrian was struck on Brace Street in the Caldmore area of Walsall just after 16:00 BST on Thursday, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
An air ambulance was sent to the scene, along with land ambulances and paramedics. The man was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment.
The area was sealed off by police while officers investigated.
