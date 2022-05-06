Birmingham Royal Ballet perform premiere for city's 2022 Festival
A Birmingham Royal Ballet premiere is one of the highlights of the city's 2022 Festival.
Interlinked, choreographed by Juliana Nunes, forms part of the company's summer triple bill On Your Marks.
As part of the International Dance Festival the show will be performed at the Birmingham Hippodrome in June.
BRB director Carlos Acosta said it will be the "highlight" of the event. The 2022 Festival forms celebrations around the hosting of the Commonwealth Games.
Interlinked explores themes surrounding gender identity and the perception of self.
Brazilian choreographer Nunes said: "New perspectives cannot be gained until you go through a crisis moment, this drives your personal story and develops your emotions. It is an international story that we all experience."
Running up until September, the 2022 festival will feature a host of performances designed to reflect the region's creativity and diversity.
Birmingham 2022 Executive Producer Raidene Carter said it would create "a global platform to show off the home-grown talent of the West Midlands".
