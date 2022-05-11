Birmingham man jailed for sharing extremist videos
- Published
A man has been jailed for possessing and sharing extremist videos.
Musa Muhammad, 30, from Dunsink Road in Witton, Birmingham, was sentenced to five years in prison at the city's crown court on Friday.
He admitted three charges of possessing and sending extremist videos at a hearing in March.
Muhammad will also have to keep the police informed about his address and other details once he is released.
"We cannot underestimate the dangerous nature of extremist propaganda and the influence it can have," Det Chief Supt Mark Payne said.
"Which is why it is so important to hold to account those who share with others such social media posts."
