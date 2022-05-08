Birmingham Bullring Bull to disappear for Mental Health Awareness Week
- Published
Birmingham's Bull statue is set to be removed from public view in a bid to encourage people to talk about mental health.
For the first time in 20 years, the statue, in the city's Bullring, will be out of public view as part of a Mental Health Awareness Week campaign.
Charities and health bosses said it would remind people to use "no bull" when talking about mental health.
The statue will be in a box signposting people to places to find support.
A wellbeing drop-in hub will also be set up in the Bullring, run by Birmingham Mind, NHS Birmingham and Solihull and Living Well UK.
It will be open in the former Gap unit from 10:00 to 16:00 BST from Monday to 14 May, where people can stop by and talk to experts about services, help and advice.
'There is help'
Helen Wadley, from Birmingham Mind, said: "For anyone who wants to talk about the challenges they are facing, be assured that our team is friendly, supportive, and they want to hear from you.
"There is help out there, and most importantly, it is free, accessible, and available to you today."
Lisa Stalley-Green, deputy chief executive and chief nursing officer of NHS Birmingham and Solihull, added: "We can all have struggles with our mental health.
"No matter what we are going through, talking to those around us - whether that's a friend, family member or colleague - can really help to improve our mental health during difficult times."
The Bull will be covered from 9 May and will return on 16 May.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk