Stourbridge Shuttle: Europe's shortest branch line train out of action
A train that runs on what is thought to be Europe's shortest branch line is out of service.
The Stourbridge Shuttle in the West Midlands was closed to passengers due to ongoing track repairs and potential vehicle defects.
The train carries passengers between Stourbridge Junction and the town centre, a distance of less than a mile.
The line was also out of action for about three weeks from the end of March for vehicle repairs.
The operator has not commented as to when services are likely to resume, but said passengers would be updated "in the near future".
