HS2 rail bridge set to be installed in Stechford
- Published
A 92-metre-long (100yd) rail bridge is set to be driven into place overnight.
The bridge is being built by Network Rail in partnership with HS2 to enable tracks for Britain's new zero-carbon railway to be built underneath.
Once installed in Stetchford, it will become the longest single-span railway structure in the West Midlands allowing HS2 to access its new depot.
Over the May Bank Holiday, the old section of the Stechford to Aston freight line above was demolished.
The bridge has been assembled by contractor Skanska in the past 22 months in a huge compound beside the existing railway lines.
Patrick Crawley, from Network Rail, said: "The important task this bridge does for us is it allows HS2 Ltd to access their new depot facility at Washwood Heath.
"HS2 will use that depot to put their trains onto the new carbon zero rail network when it opens in a few years time.
"Eighteen months of work all comes together this weekend, we have closed the railway the last two or three weekends to prepare for this, we are on schedule and this bridge should drive in over the course of Saturday night into Sunday morning."
A total of 18 transporter vehicles will drive the 2,600 tonne metal and concrete bridge into place before tracks are re-laid so trains can run again on Monday.
To carry out the work safely, CrossCountry services between Birmingham New Street and Coleshill Parkway are being replaced with rail replacement buses.
Passengers are urged to plan their journeys in advance.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk