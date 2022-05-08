Two men stabbed in disorder in Birmingham
- Published
Two men have been stabbed following a disorder, police said.
West Midlands Police officers were called to Ward Street in Newtown, Birmingham at about 04:00 BST on Saturday.
Two men, aged 22, had been stabbed and were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, the force said.
It has appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
