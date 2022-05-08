Thousands gather for Vaisakhi celebrations in Wolverhampton

Councillor Steve Evans said it was "fantastic" to have Vaisakhi back

Thousands of people have gathered to celebrate the Sikh festival of Vaisakhi for the first time since 2019.

The event, in West Park, Wolverhampton was cancelled for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrations on Sunday began with a parade from the Guru Nanak Satsang Gurdwara to West Park, where there was entertainment, speeches and a funfair.

Councillor Steve Evans, from Wolverhampton City Council, it was "fantastic".

The celebrations involved a parade across the north of Wolverhampton

"We all know what we went through and sometimes people forget about the last two years," he said.

"We couldn't do this last May, or indeed the May before that."

Vaisakhi is the festival which celebrates the founding of the Sikh community, or Khalsa.

