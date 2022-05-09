Attempted murder arrest after woman stabbed in Birmingham
A woman is in hospital after being stabbed in an attack in Birmingham.
A 21-year-old man, who police said is known to the 56-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
West Midlands Police said officers were called to Beachburn Way in Handsworth Wood alongside paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service at about 09:25 BST.
The woman was taken to hospital where she is receiving treatment.
The property is sealed off for investigations and police said they would remain in the area "for some time".
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the air ambulance was deployed to the scene along with a paramedic officer.
