West Midlands cultural groups to gain share of £1.8m
- Published
Six cultural organisations in the West Midlands are to benefit from a share of £1.8m, Arts Council England says.
The money includes more than £530,000 for Friction Arts in Birmingham, which will upgrade a building, and £497,000 for 7E Youth Academy in the city.
The money will be used to replace seats, buy the latest digital technology and install eco-friendly lighting.
The grants relate to 2021/22 and the following year.
Arts Council England Midlands director Peter Knott said its capital grants programme provides organisations with funding to ensure "they have the right buildings and equipment to help them become more sustainable and innovative places".
He added it was investing in projects "from replacing well-worn seats in auditoriums and purchasing the latest digital technology to installing ecologically friendlier lighting and making buildings more cost-effective".
Funded projects include:
- 7E Youth Academy - £497,208 - funding will reduce its carbon footprint, improve accessibility together with the visitor and audience experience. It will create high quality performance spaces "for Black music genres and improve support for emerging artists and future technicians from underrepresented backgrounds", Arts Council England said
- Birmingham Hippodrome theatre - £400,000 - progressing the venue's ambitions for accessibility through improvements to the auditorium and online digital infrastructure
- Friction Arts - £532,442 - it will upgrade its building, the Edge, a community and arts space in Birmingham, including making this more accessible and environmentally sustainable
- Midlands Arts Centre in Birmingham - £150,000 - it will redevelop its music spaces to make them more accessible and better used and install a recording studio with enhanced technology
- Ruskin Mill Trust - £140,650 - led by the Ruskin Mill Trust, The Glasshouse in Stourbridge combines a performing arts centre, heritage centre, studios for local artisans with a college for young people with learning disabilities. This grant will allow the purchase of new glass equipment and technology to improve masterclasses and create two bespoke glass workstations accessible to people in wheelchairs.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk