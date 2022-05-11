Commonwealth Games baton relay route revealed
The route the Queen's Baton relay will take around England has been revealed, ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
It begins with a five-day tour of London, during the Platinum Jubilee and will visit 180 places.
The batons ends its 29-day journey at Birmingham's Aston Hall on 28 July, the day of the opening ceremony.
This is the final stage of a tour of the 72 nations that make up the Commonwealth.
Thousands of people have been invited to take it in turns to carry the baton, with between 40 and 130 each day.
Among the locations being visited are the Eden Project in Cornwall, the Lake District and Blackpool Tower and venues from the 2012 London Olympics and the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games.
The final countdown to the Opening Ceremony will see the Baton spend 11 days travelling through the West Midlands, where the events will later be staged.
The baton will cover 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometres) and the route stretches between Cornwall and Northumberland.
Phil Batty, director of ceremonies, culture and Queen's Baton Relay, said a lot of work had gone into planning the route.
He said it "symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth, celebrates Batonbearers who take on challenges and marks the countdown to the biggest sporting event in the West Midlands' history".
With 78 days to go until the games begin, the baton is currently in the Caribbean.
The organisers of the games are inviting people to get involved with the relay and organise celebrations as it passes through their area.
