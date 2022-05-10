Small Heath murder: Police investigate after woman found dead

Emergency services were called to Mount Pleasant in Small Heath earlier today

A woman has died after being found with stab wounds at an address in Birmingham.

The victim, in her 20s, was found fatally stabbed at a property in Mount Pleasant in the Small Heath area of the city earlier.

Police said a 27-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of her murder after her body was discovered.

The West Midlands force appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

