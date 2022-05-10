Birmingham Airport: Calmer scenes after delays
Passengers have experienced smaller queues at Birmingham Airport a day after thousands were forced to queue for hours outside the terminal.
The calmer scenes people encountered on Tuesday were reflected on social media.
An airport spokesperson said 14,000 passengers were expected and queues were "managed and steadily moving".
Travellers described the situation on Monday as "absolute chaos" as security checks were conducted outside due to the large number of passengers.
"As always, we ask customers to arrive at the airport exactly when your airline advises - and to help us help you keep queues moving by removing any liquids, gels, pastes and electrical items from your bags before our security x-ray scanners," the spokesman added.
Took about 30 mins from arrival to through security today at Birmingham airport. Won’t say I wasn’t worried when I saw the queue but all running smooth! pic.twitter.com/Wpc10bGD4p— Nick Fothergill (@ukfov) May 10, 2022
On Monday, 23 out of 7,500 passengers missed flights because of the delays, the airport said. while pointing to staff shortages after more than 40% were made redundant during the pandemic.
A recruitment drive was started in November and extra security officers were expected to be on duty soon after completing training, the airport has said.
