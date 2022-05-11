Cars engulfed in Stourbridge scrapyard blaze
Cars have been engulfed in flames during a fire at a scrapyard in the West Midlands.
The fire service was called to Bromley Road in Lye, Stourbridge, at 04:40 BST.
Local residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed until the fire is extinguished, the West Midlands Fire Service said.
Firefighters remain at the scene where a number of vehicles and tyres were on fire. No one was injured in the blaze, the fire service added.
