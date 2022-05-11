Hundreds growing marigolds for Birmingham 2022 Festival pop-up garden
Hundreds of people have begun growing flowers ahead of a pop-up garden for the Birmingham 2022 Festival.
Residents from 60 community groups across the city will grow marigolds for the PoliNations garden festival which takes place from 2 to 18 September.
The idea is to turn the city centre into an urban oasis, organisers said.
The pop-up garden concludes the cultural programme for the Birmingham 2022 Festival.
PoliNations would turn the city centre "into an urban oasis for a celebration of the cross-pollination that has shaped British culture", organisers said.
More than 1,000 people, including refugee groups,women's groups and disability action groups will grow marigolds in the coming months.
The Birmingham 2022 Festival, which celebrates the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, started in March.
PoliNations is led by Bristol-based arts organisation Trigger and produced as part of Unboxed: Creativity in the UK, a celebration of creativity this year.
