Birmingham flower show garden inspired by Commonwealth Games
- Published
The Commonwealth Games is the inspiration for Birmingham City Council's Chelsea Flower Show entry.
Locally-grown flowers will be combined with the Games' logo, landmarks that have a link to the Games, and some of the sports to be contested.
Around 6,500 athletes and officials from 72 nations and territories will come to Birmingham for the Games, which run from 28 July to 8 August.
Council leader Councillor Ian Ward said it was a "fitting" display.
The authority said it hoped the entry will secure its 10th consecutive gold at the flower show, which runs from 24 to 28 May.
Passing through the centre of the display will be a canal, filled with water running along a diving board as a nod to the brand new Sandwell Aquatics Centre.
The canal will lead to a replica of the Rotunda, an iconic feature of the city's skyline, which will have the Birmingham 2022 mascot, Perry, on top, made from willow.
There will also be depictions of the sports of hockey, boxing, long jump and squash along with city' sights including Edgbaston Stadium, Arena Birmingham, the Town Hall, the University of Birmingham and the city's Jewellery Quarter.
Mr Ward said: "A lot of hard work goes into these displays and this year's bold entry brilliantly showcases Birmingham ahead of what I am confident will be an unforgettable summer."
After its appearance at Chelsea, the display will be reproduced in the grounds of Birmingham Cathedral between July and September.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk