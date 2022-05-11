Firearms arrest leads to Wolverhampton train station evacuation

Network Rail
Train services were disrupted on Tuesday

A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in a public place at a train station.

Officers were called to Wolverhampton train station shortly before 15:00 BST on Tuesday after receiving reports of a man in possession of a firearm.

Passengers were evacuated for a "brief period of time", said British Transport Police. Train services were disrupted after the incident.

"An imitation gun was recovered from the man's bag," said a force spokesman.

The man remains in police custody.

