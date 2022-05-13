Weekend road closure for Perry Barr resurfacing works
- Published
Roads are set to be closed this weekend to allow for resurfacing works as part of a major improvement scheme.
Birmingham's Perry Barr flyover was demolished after more than 50 years to make way for a dual carriageway as part of a £27.1m road project.
From 20:00 BST on Friday until 06:00 on Monday, the Birchfield Road northbound slip will be closed from Birchfield Junction to One Stop.
On Sunday, the traffic management will switch to an A34 northbound closure.
Birmingham City Council said a signposted diversion would be in place during the works.
The works mark part of "final key elements" of the plan, it said.
All final resurfacing works are set to be complete by the end of June, the authority said, which will leave only final finishing works to some footways.
"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank people for their continued patience as the scheme reaches completion," the city council said.
As well as the demolition of the flyover, the work has included the installation of a new bridge at the former Birchfield Island, the reconfiguration of Birchfield Junction and the introduction of a new all-ways junction at the One Stop shopping centre and Harrier Way.
More than 15,000 people had objected to the plans claiming the proposed dual carriageway would cause more congestion.
However, Birmingham City Council previously said the work was necessary to "future-proof" the area's transport infrastructure following the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
As well as the dual carriageway, the work will also see a cycle path built and improved public transport services.
