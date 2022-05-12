Exhibition celebrates music of the Black Country
An new art exhibition celebrating the music of the West Midlands has gone on display.
Black Country Beats celebrates the music and artists that emerged from the Black Country between the 1970s and 2000s.
Slade, Beverley Knight, Robert Plant, The Wonderstuff, Goldie and others are among those featured.
The exhibition at Wolverhampton Art Gallery runs until 4 September.
Carol Thompson, the senior curator for Wolverhampton Arts and Culture, said "there are lots of opportunities to reminisce".
The gallery said the exhibition highlights artists whose styles were influenced by the heritage of the region and by the social and political change that happened here during their formative years.
The show also celebrates the imminent reopening of Wolverhampton's Civic Hall venue, which has been closed for several years for major renovation works, which are due to be completed by autumn 2022.
Ms Thompson said the free exhibition features costumes, films and memorabilia.
"People really love it so far," she said.
"It has got something for everyone.
"It is a real upbeat experience."
